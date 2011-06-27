Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
OLD FAITHFUL
Suburbans are great, if i could afford another one i would jump on it. I have driven my truck from Texas to Cali several times. i have done a paper route to over the road driving, to hauling couches on top, and sheetrock inside, all with no major problems. Chevy makes a cheap intake manifold gasket. i finally had to replace. and now my shift solenoid is out. in 2009 great 5.7L power. cowboy conversion package was worth it.
Worst I've ever owned
Purchased it used with ~80,000 miles in 2002. Felt comfortable doing this as I purchased it from the 1st owner that had all service records (dealer maintained). The engine failed at 92k miles. Replaced it with a new GM crate motor (5.7L). From there, it has been one constant failure after another. It now has $187,000 miles, but has had literally everything under the hood replaced (2 a/c compressors)as well as a transimission overhaul last month. I lost my shirt on this vehicle and am forced to keep it given what I've had to invest. I'll donate it later this year to a charity as I can't sell this vehicle to anyone in good faith.
is better than expected
is the 5 chevy truck that i own,very familiar with them,had 88,89,91,94 models but this one is the most easy to drive.Impresive braking,power,road feel
Representive of all? Or an expection?
After much researching and talking to actual drivers I decided to buy a 1995 Chevy Suburban in 8/00 with 67K on the clock. By 12/00 1K in repairs, between 7/01 and 9/01 8K in repairs including a new engine. I love the utility that it gives the family! My problem is with all the maint/repair costs. I thought that JEEP ment: Just Empty Every Pocket! Not Chevy!
Trusty heavy chevy
Great family suv, lots of room and seats fold flat to make hauling large itams easier or for sleeping area while camping,4wheel drive, strong frame makes hauling a trailer or camper easy
