Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

OLD FAITHFUL alfonso ortiz , 10/28/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Suburbans are great, if i could afford another one i would jump on it. I have driven my truck from Texas to Cali several times. i have done a paper route to over the road driving, to hauling couches on top, and sheetrock inside, all with no major problems. Chevy makes a cheap intake manifold gasket. i finally had to replace. and now my shift solenoid is out. in 2009 great 5.7L power. cowboy conversion package was worth it. Report Abuse

Worst I've ever owned Large , 01/23/2009 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased it used with ~80,000 miles in 2002. Felt comfortable doing this as I purchased it from the 1st owner that had all service records (dealer maintained). The engine failed at 92k miles. Replaced it with a new GM crate motor (5.7L). From there, it has been one constant failure after another. It now has $187,000 miles, but has had literally everything under the hood replaced (2 a/c compressors)as well as a transimission overhaul last month. I lost my shirt on this vehicle and am forced to keep it given what I've had to invest. I'll donate it later this year to a charity as I can't sell this vehicle to anyone in good faith. Report Abuse

is better than expected danmorea , 01/11/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful is the 5 chevy truck that i own,very familiar with them,had 88,89,91,94 models but this one is the most easy to drive.Impresive braking,power,road feel Report Abuse

Representive of all? Or an expection? Dracos , 10/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After much researching and talking to actual drivers I decided to buy a 1995 Chevy Suburban in 8/00 with 67K on the clock. By 12/00 1K in repairs, between 7/01 and 9/01 8K in repairs including a new engine. I love the utility that it gives the family! My problem is with all the maint/repair costs. I thought that JEEP ment: Just Empty Every Pocket! Not Chevy! Report Abuse