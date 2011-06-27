Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.
Length220.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5587 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height72.3 in.
Maximum payload3019.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Green
  • Medium Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • White
