  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/588.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity153 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5114 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.4 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.
Maximum payload2356.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles