Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

4.4
22 reviews
Still a great truck

Bullwinkle, 07/13/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought used with 114,000 miles. Only major repair was the transmission replaced at no cost (previous owner had replaced it shortly before.) I drive it about 12,000 miles/year and it's very cheap to drive. I fix a few things on it each year, but it's much cheaper than my other cars (used Hondas which I finally gave up on.) Gas mileage is about 14 mpg which is great considering it's mostly around town. Still get 17-18 mpg on long trips, even with 199,000 miles on it, and it runs great. I'm 6'5" tall and can stretch my legs fully out while driving. It's like driving my couch. Finally with a 43 gallon tank, the range is incredible. My best is 720 miles on one tank (Jacksonville, FL to northern VA)

From Mini Van Hell to Suburban Heaven

irishdaddyo, 11/14/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Voyager died with 2 payments left on it. We needed a bus to cart around our 5 children. The trendy friends were aghast. Everyone said we had lost our marbles. This is the greatest vehicle! Inside is bigger than a studio apartment and kids can't touch each other. There's tons of room for bikes, groceries, tools, lumber, you name it. It chews up the highway, gets better mileage than my new Ram 1500 V6. Goes anywhere! 4x4 so I'll never have to worry about the "S" word again! It's heavy and safe. It's so comfortable, we nicknamed it the "Big Comfy Couch". Its bright red paint gets us confused for a fire vehicle! The best $2800 I've ever spent. Let the Yuppies sneer, we'll eat their Rendevous!

Sturdy Truck w/some probs

REK3, 06/09/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a sturdy truck. The problems I have had are often cooling system related. The entire system has been redone twice in 3-years, including three times for the rear heater core. (Consumer Reports notes the cooling system as problem area for the 1993's.) Also, fuel mileage with the 454 ranges from 9-12, averaging 10 mpg. Finally, the engine does not perform as one might expect a from 454. I will try to upgrade the exhaust to help it breath. Worthless trade-in value for the Cheyanne model, but otherwise a good ranch truck.

baddest burban in florida!!

towman813, 02/22/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

love my 93 burban 4wd it does everything ive asked it to! from hauling my 5 kids around to hauling my boat! we loaded it down from tampa to greensborugh,nc on vacation and only burned 350.00 for gas last year at 3.45 gallon never been happier with my chevy! longest lasting most dependable truck on the road! even after the end of the world according to chevrolet commecial well, if thats the case i'll be in mine,lol

more gm garbage

machturtle, 08/07/2003
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

major components breaking down and requiring repair constantly, expensive to work on and expensive parts, never buy without an extended warranty, a good mechanic and more patience than i have i am buying toyota or honda next

