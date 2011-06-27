  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity153 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4657 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.4 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.
Maximum payload2099.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles