  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Suburban
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale
List Price Estimate
$823 - $1,744
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Safe Truck To Drive

Cynthia, 01/26/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had my '91 Suburban for four years now and I still love it! I come out to the parking lot and there is my black & blue monster truck - his name is Bruiser. He keeps me warm at night, he waits for me no matter how late I am, and he keeps me safe. No one is ever going to hurt me again in this big truck. And there is so much room - whether I am hauling kids or a washing machine. Long interstate drives are a pleasure, and I have slept in the back while camping. If you want a safe vehicle to carry your family in, I sugges

Report Abuse

My Big Baby Boy

rhystepesh, 11/13/2012
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1991 Suburban from a mechanic friend of mine as it was all he had that I could afford... and I have not regretted it since. Sure fuel economy is not the greatest, but then it is a 2+ ton vehicle all steel, and very safe. I'm not trading it in for all the cars in the world. Easy to drive, low center of gravity means less likely to roll over, and can take a beating and still keep going. All I need is a kitchen and a bathroom and I'd make him my home. He'll probably become a pile of rusted dust before I think of getting another vehicle. Though I will have to replace the radio eventually, it's the only thing that doesn't work in him.

Report Abuse

We love our tank

Ruckmanite, 10/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the burb in 99 with 107000 miles on it. Since then, new lower ball joints, heater core, blower motor, brakes, usual stuff. The best thing about this old beast is it's easy to repair. The thing runs fantastic, gets 16-17 mpg on the hwy, and tows a 3000lb popup with ease. My wife hit a 240 lb deer at 55 mph with it. Damaged the fender, hood, and passenger door. Praise God she was in this ride instead of the Accord, as it would have wound up in her lap. If you can find an old 91 in good shape, it will not dissapoint you. We are currently looking at newer ones, but this one has been so reliable we hesitate to part with it.

Report Abuse

Strong suburban

TRAILERMAN, 10/22/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have enjoyed our Suburban very much, the 454 engine has lots of power. I pull a trailer, 8 passengers and 8 bicycles and it flies. Regular repairs and maintenance but at 135,000 it still runs strong. I am very pleased and reccomend anyone to buy one.

Report Abuse

First suburban won't be the last

mountain dweller, 03/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased it to get the 8 passenger seating plus it came with a plow. Engine is ultra powerful! Tows large loads without complaint. Plows snow without even seeming to notice. My wife loves the thing.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Suburban SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles