  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sportvan
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sportvan
Overview
See Sportvan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height82.3 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length225.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
See Sportvan Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles