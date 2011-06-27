Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,670
|$2,063
|Clean
|$806
|$1,527
|$1,894
|Average
|$654
|$1,240
|$1,556
|Rough
|$503
|$954
|$1,219
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,609
|$1,989
|Clean
|$773
|$1,471
|$1,827
|Average
|$628
|$1,195
|$1,501
|Rough
|$483
|$919
|$1,175
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,626
|$1,913
|Clean
|$950
|$1,487
|$1,757
|Average
|$771
|$1,208
|$1,443
|Rough
|$593
|$929
|$1,130
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,523
|$1,839
|Clean
|$806
|$1,392
|$1,689
|Average
|$654
|$1,131
|$1,388
|Rough
|$503
|$870
|$1,087