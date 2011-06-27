  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sportvan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Measurements
Height82.3 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Length225.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Curb weight5661 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
