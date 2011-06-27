  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Measurements
Height79.7 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.
Width79.5 in.
Curb weight4769 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
