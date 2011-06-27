Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,433
|$1,639
|Clean
|$919
|$1,310
|$1,505
|Average
|$747
|$1,064
|$1,237
|Rough
|$574
|$819
|$968
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$837
|$1,353
|$1,606
|Clean
|$765
|$1,237
|$1,474
|Average
|$622
|$1,005
|$1,212
|Rough
|$478
|$773
|$949
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,340
|$1,642
|Clean
|$673
|$1,226
|$1,507
|Average
|$547
|$996
|$1,238
|Rough
|$420
|$766
|$970
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,457
|$1,691
|Clean
|$889
|$1,332
|$1,552
|Average
|$722
|$1,082
|$1,275
|Rough
|$556
|$832
|$999
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$661
|$1,264
|$1,567
|Clean
|$604
|$1,156
|$1,438
|Average
|$491
|$939
|$1,182
|Rough
|$377
|$722
|$925
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,454
|$1,800
|Clean
|$694
|$1,329
|$1,653
|Average
|$564
|$1,080
|$1,358
|Rough
|$434
|$831
|$1,063