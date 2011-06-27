  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Height79.1 in.
Maximum payload3951.0 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
