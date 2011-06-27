1994 Chevrolet Sportvan Review
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,472
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Safety is enhanced with side door guard beams and the addition of a driver-side airbag (on the G20s). Also a center high-mounted brake light is added.The gasoline engines receive refinements to improve durability and reduce noise. Last year's diesel engine offerings are replaced with more sophisticated units. The new 6.5-liter diesel V8 offered in the lighter-duty G20 provides 15 more horsepower (for a total of 155) and 20 lb-ft more torque (totaling 275) when compared to the 6.2-liter diesel engine it replaces. Additionally, that 6.5-liter has a more sophisticated fuel injection system that improves fuel economy, reduces diesel exhaust smoke, improves cold starting and offers better idle quality.The optional 4L80-E heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission (offered on the heavy-duty G30) is revised to provide smoother shifts.
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
