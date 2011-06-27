  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sportvan
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan
  5. Review
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Sportvan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Sportvan for Sale
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,472
Used Sportvan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Safety is enhanced with side door guard beams and the addition of a driver-side airbag (on the G20s). Also a center high-mounted brake light is added.The gasoline engines receive refinements to improve durability and reduce noise. Last year's diesel engine offerings are replaced with more sophisticated units. The new 6.5-liter diesel V8 offered in the lighter-duty G20 provides 15 more horsepower (for a total of 155) and 20 lb-ft more torque (totaling 275) when compared to the 6.2-liter diesel engine it replaces. Additionally, that 6.5-liter has a more sophisticated fuel injection system that improves fuel economy, reduces diesel exhaust smoke, improves cold starting and offers better idle quality.The optional 4L80-E heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission (offered on the heavy-duty G30) is revised to provide smoother shifts.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan

Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan is offered in the following submodels: Sportvan Van. Available styles include G30 3dr Ext Van, G30 3dr Van, G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van, G30 Beauville 3dr Van, G20 3dr Van, and G20 Beauville 3dr Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Sportvan for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,387.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,738.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Sportvan for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,965.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Sportvan lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Sportvan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles