Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,210
|$1,472
|Clean
|$624
|$1,106
|$1,352
|Average
|$507
|$899
|$1,111
|Rough
|$390
|$691
|$870
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$659
|$1,265
|$1,568
|Clean
|$603
|$1,156
|$1,440
|Average
|$490
|$939
|$1,183
|Rough
|$376
|$723
|$926
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,169
|$1,472
|Clean
|$515
|$1,069
|$1,352
|Average
|$418
|$868
|$1,111
|Rough
|$322
|$668
|$870
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$606
|$1,184
|$1,472
|Clean
|$554
|$1,082
|$1,352
|Average
|$450
|$879
|$1,111
|Rough
|$346
|$676
|$870
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,181
|$1,472
|Clean
|$547
|$1,080
|$1,352
|Average
|$444
|$877
|$1,111
|Rough
|$342
|$675
|$870
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,165
|$1,472
|Clean
|$506
|$1,065
|$1,352
|Average
|$411
|$865
|$1,111
|Rough
|$316
|$666
|$870