Used 1993 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height79.1 in.
Maximum payload1071.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Khaki
