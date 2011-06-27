  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length204.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Gray Metallic
