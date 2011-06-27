Used 1993 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG151313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG151313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.nono
Front leg room39.5 in.nono
Front hip room69.7 in.nono
Front shoulder room68.8 in.nono
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.nono
Rear hip Room51.5 in.nono
Rear leg room37.2 in.nono
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.nono
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity207 cu.ft.nono
Length180.1 in.204.1 in.225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.nono
Curb weight4248 lbs.nono
Gross weight5600 lbs.nono
Height79.4 in.no82.3 in.
Maximum payload1071.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base110.0 in.125.0 in.146.0 in.
Width79.5 in.no79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • White
  • Khaki
  • Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
Research Similar Vehicles