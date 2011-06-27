Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,471
|Clean
|$455
|$1,047
|$1,351
|Average
|$370
|$851
|$1,110
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$869
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,430
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,157
|$2,222
|$2,764
|Average
|$940
|$1,805
|$2,271
|Rough
|$722
|$1,388
|$1,778
