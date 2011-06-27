  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Sportvan
3.0
1 reviews
'92 G20

Falhfoa, 08/31/2006
I bought a '92 chevy G20 conversion van for courier duty. The van seems to have aged badly, but as it's still running at 165k miles, the quality is at least decent. The van drives better than I expected, considering I drive on bad country roads. The soft steering and soggy suspension give the impression of being in a boat, but it holds the road well. Normal driving gets about 14mpg, with 16mpg (using 89 fuel, 87 gets about half a mile less per gallon) on the highway if I keep it at sixty. The power windows and reverse lights don't work, and the steering wheel lock jams and makes it difficult to remove the key. Overall, though, it runs well enough considering what I paid for it.

