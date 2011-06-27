  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sportvan
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sportvan
Overview
See Sportvan Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length202.2 in.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Height81.8 in.
Maximum payload2239.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
See Sportvan Inventory

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles