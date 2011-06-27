Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height82.3 in.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Length223.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Sedona Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Maple Metallic
