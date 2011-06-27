  1. Home
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Most helpful consumer reviews

'92 G20
Falhfoa,08/31/2006
I bought a '92 chevy G20 conversion van for courier duty. The van seems to have aged badly, but as it's still running at 165k miles, the quality is at least decent. The van drives better than I expected, considering I drive on bad country roads. The soft steering and soggy suspension give the impression of being in a boat, but it holds the road well. Normal driving gets about 14mpg, with 16mpg (using 89 fuel, 87 gets about half a mile less per gallon) on the highway if I keep it at sixty. The power windows and reverse lights don't work, and the steering wheel lock jams and makes it difficult to remove the key. Overall, though, it runs well enough considering what I paid for it.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan

Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan is offered in the following submodels: Sportvan Van, Sportvan Diesel. Available styles include G30 3dr Van, G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van, G20 3dr Ext Van, G30 Beauville 3dr Van, G30 3dr Ext Van, G10 3dr Ext Van, G20 Beauville 3dr Ext Van, G10 Beauville 3dr Van, G10 Beauville 3dr Ext Van, and G10 3dr Van.

