Used 1992 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG131315
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.462.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG131315
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpmno230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpmno150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length202.2 in.223.2 in.202.2 in.
Gross weight7400 lbs.no6600 lbs.
Height81.8 in.82.3 in.79.7 in.
Maximum payload2239.0 lbs.no2061.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Tangier Orange
  • Sedona Tan
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
  • Pastel Blue
  • Black
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
