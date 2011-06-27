Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,186
|$1,470
|Clean
|$564
|$1,084
|$1,350
|Average
|$458
|$881
|$1,109
|Rough
|$352
|$677
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,081
|$2,076
|$2,573
|Clean
|$989
|$1,898
|$2,363
|Average
|$803
|$1,542
|$1,942
|Rough
|$617
|$1,186
|$1,520
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,145
|$1,470
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,350
|Average
|$370
|$850
|$1,109
|Rough
|$284
|$654
|$868