Used 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan Van Consumer Reviews
G20 van
dueberham, 08/01/2004
The van is very dependable,very easy and comfortable to drive. The only negative is the gas mileage-about 12-14 mpg in the city.
Could have been better
Joe Chase, 02/20/2005
The paint job began flaking off after only 4 years. Appears to be some sort of wax in the undercoating. GM repainted for free but with two years the paint began peeling again. Had problem with oil leak in cylinder after 46,000 miles. Replaced engine. Was told that engine barely passed emmisions. Habitual A/C refrigerant leakage. Heater takes forever.
