Used 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sportvan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length202.2 in.
Curb weight5000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height81.9 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
  • Sedona Tan
