Used 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sportvan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG151313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG151313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.no46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height79.5 in.81.9 in.81.9 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.223.2 in.202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Curb weight3950 lbs.no5000 lbs.
Gross weightnono8600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Sedona Tan
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
