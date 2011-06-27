  1. Home
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$497$1,144$1,469
Clean$455$1,046$1,348
Average$369$849$1,108
Rough$284$653$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$931$1,789$2,217
Clean$851$1,635$2,035
Average$692$1,329$1,672
Rough$532$1,022$1,309
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$497$1,144$1,469
Clean$455$1,046$1,348
Average$369$849$1,108
Rough$284$653$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$617$1,185$1,469
Clean$564$1,083$1,348
Average$458$880$1,108
Rough$352$677$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$497$1,144$1,469
Clean$455$1,046$1,348
Average$369$849$1,108
Rough$284$653$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$497$1,144$1,469
Clean$455$1,046$1,348
Average$369$849$1,108
Rough$284$653$868
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,046 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1991 Chevrolet Sportvan ranges from $284 to $1,469, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
