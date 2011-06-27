Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,789
|$2,217
|Clean
|$851
|$1,635
|$2,035
|Average
|$692
|$1,329
|$1,672
|Rough
|$532
|$1,022
|$1,309
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,185
|$1,469
|Clean
|$564
|$1,083
|$1,348
|Average
|$458
|$880
|$1,108
|Rough
|$352
|$677
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Sportvan G20 Beauville 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,144
|$1,469
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,108
|Rough
|$284
|$653
|$868