Used 1990 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sportvan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload3715.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheat
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Metallic
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Apple Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
