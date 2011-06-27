  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Sportvan G30 Beauville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height81.8 in.
Maximum payload3715.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length202.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Emerald Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Apple Red
  • Burgundy Metallic
