2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|33
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|33
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|30/38 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/342.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Torque
|94 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package
|+$295
|Smoker's Package
|+$75
|Interior Protection Package
|+$225
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$85
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$160
|Sport Pedal Kit
|+$155
|Aluminum Sill Plates
|+$85
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$165
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front hip room
|48.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Power Sliding Sunroof
|+$1,000
|Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|+$195
|15" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,100
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Chrome Body Side Moldings
|+$235
|Painted Body Side Moldings
|+$235
|Gray Wheel Inserts
|yes
|Red Wheel Inserts
|yes
|Windshield and Outside Mirrors Cover
|+$75
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2312 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|94.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.4 in.
|Length
|143.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|93.9 in.
|Width
|62.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P185/55R15 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
