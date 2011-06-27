  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Spark
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity9.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/342.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Torque94 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package +$295
Smoker's Package +$75
Interior Protection Package +$225
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$85
Cargo Net +$75
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$160
Sport Pedal Kit +$155
Aluminum Sill Plates +$85
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room48.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Sliding Sunroof +$1,000
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$195
15" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,100
Wheel Lock Kit +$75
Chrome Body Side Moldings +$235
Painted Body Side Moldings +$235
Gray Wheel Insertsyes
Red Wheel Insertsyes
Windshield and Outside Mirrors Cover +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2312 lbs.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Length143.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Width62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Nitro Yellow Metallic
  • Blue Glow Metallic
  • Cayenne Orange Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Anderson Silver Metallic, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P185/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
