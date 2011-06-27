Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 2LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.0 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Torque94 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,185
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Smoker's Packageyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Sunroof w/ Dual Reading Lampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,185
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,185
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Sport Pedal Kityes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Aluminum Sill Platesyes
Premium Carpet Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,185
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room49.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Chrome Body Side Moldingyes
Painted Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Grille Insertsyes
Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Grille Inserts (Carbon Flash)yes
Mirror Coversyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Maximum cargo capacity27.2 cu.ft.
Length143.1 in.
Curb weight2266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Width62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Salsa
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Lime
  • Electric Blue
  • Kalamata
  • Toasted Marshmallow
  • Splash
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/White Trim, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Blue Trim, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Beige Trim, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Piano Black Trim, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,185
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,185
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
