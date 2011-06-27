Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 2LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.2/358.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque83 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower84 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Manual Transmission Pedal Coversyes
Z-Spec Floor Matsyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Green Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
Z-Spec Grilleyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.
Length144.7 in.
Curb weight2269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.5 in.
Width62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grape Ice Metallic
  • Lemonade
  • Salsa
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Denim Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Lime
Interior Colors
  • Red w/Red Trim, leatherette
  • Dark Pewter w/Green Trim, leatherette
  • Dark Pewter w/Silver Trim, leatherette
  • Light Titanium w/Silver Trim, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
