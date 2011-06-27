  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Spark
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Spark
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,940
See Spark Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.2/358.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Torque83 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower84 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,940
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,940
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Z-Spec Floor Matsyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,940
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Z-Spec Grilleyes
Front Fog Lamp Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Front track55.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.
Length144.7 in.
Curb weight2269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.5 in.
Width62.9 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Exterior Colors
  • Lemonade
  • Lime
  • Grape Ice Metallic
  • Jalepeno Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Salsa (Late Availability)
  • Denim Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Yellow w/Yellow Trim, cloth
  • Silver w/Silver Trim, cloth
  • Green w/Green Trim, cloth
  • Silver w/Blue Trim, cloth
  • Dark Pewter w/Green Trim, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,940
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,940
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,940
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Spark Inventory

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles