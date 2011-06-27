Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/340.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque82 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Pedal Kityes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Green Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
Front Fog Lamp Kityes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Front track55.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.2 cu.ft.
Length144.7 in.
Curb weight2337 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.5 in.
Width62.9 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Lemonade
  • Denim
  • Techno Pink
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Salsa
  • Jalepeno Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silver w/Blue Trim, cloth
  • Green w/Green Trim, cloth
  • Silver w/Silver Trim, cloth
  • Yellow w/Yellow Trim, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
R15 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
