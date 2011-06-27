  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Spark EV
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Spark EV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,685
See Spark EV Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG119
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,685
EPA City MPGe128 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe119 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)128/109 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe109 mi.
Combined MPG119
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,685
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,685
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,685
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,685
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Front track55.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.4 cu.ft.
Length146.5 in.
Curb weight2989 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base93.5 in.
Width64.0 in.
Rear track54.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White (Late Availability)
  • Electric Blue
  • Titanium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Electric Blue w/ Electric Blue Trim, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,685
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
195/55R15 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,685
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,685
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Spark EV Inventory

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles