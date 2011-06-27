Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$19,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.6/451.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,795
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,795
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,795
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
RS Lowering Suspensionyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
17" Silver Painted Wheelsyes
17" Black Painted Wheelsyes
17" White Painted Wheelsyes
17" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Length173.9 in.
Curb weight2850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Exterior Colors
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Ivy Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
