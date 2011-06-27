  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sonic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,415
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.4/439.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,415
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Performance Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,415
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,415
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Premium Floor Mats w/Z-Spec Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,415
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,415
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Front License Plate Bracketyes
RS Lowering Suspensionyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
17" Silver Painted Wheelsyes
17" Black Painted Wheelsyes
17" White Painted Wheelsyes
17" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Lowering Suspensionyes
Front Molded Splash Guardsyes
Black Bowtieyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Length173.9 in.
Curb weight2911 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, leatherette
  • Jet Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Dark Pewter/Dark Titanium, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,415
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,415
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
