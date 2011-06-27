Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.8/414.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Krypton Green Packageyes
Fun and Sun Packageyes
Performance Packageyes
Krypton Green Package Savingsyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
17" Silver Painted Wheelsyes
17" Black Painted Wheelsyes
17" White Painted Wheelsyes
17" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Lowering Suspensionyes
Black Bowtieyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.7 cu.ft.
Length159.8 in.
Curb weight2848 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Brimstone
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Orange Burst Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
