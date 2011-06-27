Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Blue Fire
The car I bought was a Chevy Sonic (four door Kinetic Blue Sedan) and it's so cool looking. I've gotten compliments on it already. It drives well and I love the bluetooth features. Plus it's great on gas.
Catchy Title
Nice car for an "inexpensive" car. Would not want to drive it long distances on the expressway but is a reliable car;
Straight LEMON
I bought my 2017 sonic in June 2017 and as of today July 2019 I've only had it 2 years first owner and I have been to back and forth to the dealer 4 times all less than 30 days or 20 days apart for the same problem engine light on and the car cuts off whenever I'm at a red light, stop sign or just sitting in traffic while in drive. It just went back to the dealer 07/3/2019 for the same issue and jerking while at a stop and they told me the diagnosis machine read no problem so they did nothing. Now it's 07/24/2019 and the freakin car has been jerking at every stop engine light back on and cut off on me and my baby st night while driving on the parkway. CHEVY SOLD ME A LEMON AND MY CAR HAS ON 14,668 MILES WITHIN THE 2 YEARS OF HAVING IT. ACTION IS GETTING READY TO BE TAKEN AGAINST THEM WITH THE LEMON LAW SUIT. I WILL NEVER INVEST IN ANYTHING CHEVYBIN MY LIFE AND I DON'T RECCOMEND ANYONE ELSE TO PURCHASE EITHER
A Proper Car at a Proper Price
55K on my Sonic Premier and absolutely no issues at all. It has the 1.4 ltr turbo which has more power than most cars in this segment. The Apple/Google Car Play is nice on the big screen. I use Waze or Google Maps for Navigation. The Stereo is surprisingly good at this price. It feels solid in your hands at the wheel. The brakes after 55K still feel the same, very good. I bought it because my Dad asked me to give an American car made by American's a chance. I have not had any regrets.
Lemon
Do NOT buy a Sonic. I’ve had two and both cars have been an absolute headache. The first car didn’t even last 5 years with numerous issues. The second is a 2017 and already is having me back and forth to the dealership who has done NOTHING. Always back with the same issue. This shouldn’t be happening with a brand new vehicle. The first car was costing me $400 extra every few months and this one is still under warranty for 20,000 miles but I’ve been back three times since Thanksgiving for a camshaft issue. I will NEVER buy a Chevy again till the day I die.
