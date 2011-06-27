  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Sonic
5(37%)4(25%)3(0%)2(25%)1(13%)
3.5
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale
List Price Range
$6,972 - $14,998
Used Sonic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Blue Fire

C. D. Willoughby, 01/15/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The car I bought was a Chevy Sonic (four door Kinetic Blue Sedan) and it's so cool looking. I've gotten compliments on it already. It drives well and I love the bluetooth features. Plus it's great on gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Catchy Title

Mack, 12/29/2017
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Nice car for an "inexpensive" car. Would not want to drive it long distances on the expressway but is a reliable car;

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Straight LEMON

I was sold a lemon, 07/25/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2017 sonic in June 2017 and as of today July 2019 I've only had it 2 years first owner and I have been to back and forth to the dealer 4 times all less than 30 days or 20 days apart for the same problem engine light on and the car cuts off whenever I'm at a red light, stop sign or just sitting in traffic while in drive. It just went back to the dealer 07/3/2019 for the same issue and jerking while at a stop and they told me the diagnosis machine read no problem so they did nothing. Now it's 07/24/2019 and the freakin car has been jerking at every stop engine light back on and cut off on me and my baby st night while driving on the parkway. CHEVY SOLD ME A LEMON AND MY CAR HAS ON 14,668 MILES WITHIN THE 2 YEARS OF HAVING IT. ACTION IS GETTING READY TO BE TAKEN AGAINST THEM WITH THE LEMON LAW SUIT. I WILL NEVER INVEST IN ANYTHING CHEVYBIN MY LIFE AND I DON'T RECCOMEND ANYONE ELSE TO PURCHASE EITHER

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Proper Car at a Proper Price

F. Gallagher , 10/14/2019
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

55K on my Sonic Premier and absolutely no issues at all. It has the 1.4 ltr turbo which has more power than most cars in this segment. The Apple/Google Car Play is nice on the big screen. I use Waze or Google Maps for Navigation. The Stereo is surprisingly good at this price. It feels solid in your hands at the wheel. The brakes after 55K still feel the same, very good. I bought it because my Dad asked me to give an American car made by American's a chance. I have not had any regrets.

Report Abuse

Lemon

Alissa Cook, 01/07/2019
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 28 people found this review helpful

Do NOT buy a Sonic. I’ve had two and both cars have been an absolute headache. The first car didn’t even last 5 years with numerous issues. The second is a 2017 and already is having me back and forth to the dealership who has done NOTHING. Always back with the same issue. This shouldn’t be happening with a brand new vehicle. The first car was costing me $400 extra every few months and this one is still under warranty for 20,000 miles but I’ve been back three times since Thanksgiving for a camshaft issue. I will NEVER buy a Chevy again till the day I die.

Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonics for sale

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles