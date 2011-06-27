Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.2/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Wheels and Fog Lamp Packageyes
Fun and Sun Packageyes
Fun and Sun Package Savingsyes
LT Promotional Packageyes
LT Promotional Package Savingsyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Premium Floor Mats w/Z-Spec Logoyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Instrument Panel Storage Bin Lineryes
Cargo Netyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
White Painted Headlamp and Taillamp Ringsyes
Blue Painted Headlamp and Taillamp Ringsyes
Green Painted Headlamp and Taillamp Ringsyes
Lowering Suspensionyes
Exterior White Flash Packageyes
16" Black Painted Wheelsyes
RS Rear Spoileryes
Exterior Black Flash Packageyes
Exterior Silver Flash Packageyes
Exterior Orange Flash Packageyes
Red Painted Headlamp and Taillamp Ringsyes
16" White Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.7 cu.ft.
Length159.0 in.
Curb weight2726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume109.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Dragon Green Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Brick, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
