Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sonic
Overview
$18,585
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$18,585
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$18,585
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.0/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$18,585
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$18,585
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$18,585
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$18,585
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$18,585
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$18,585
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Z-Spec Floor Matsyes
1st & 2nd Row All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
$18,585
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$18,585
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
$18,585
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
$18,585
17" Painted White Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Front & Rear Splash Guardsyes
17" Painted Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
$18,585
Front track59.4 in.
Length173.1 in.
Curb weight2806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
$18,585
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, leatherette
  • Jet Black/ Brick, leatherette
  • Dark Pewter/ Dark Titanium, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$18,585
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/50R17 88H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$18,585
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$18,585
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
