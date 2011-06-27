Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.0/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Wheels and Fog Lamp Packageyes
Connectivity Plus Cruise Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket,yes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.7 cu.ft.
Length159.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Victory Red
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/ Brick, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter/ Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
