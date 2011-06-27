  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle57.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Z71 Sport Edition +$1,740
Midnight Edition +$1,740
LTZ Premium Texas Edition +$6,835
LTZ Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Delete +$1,755
LTZ Convenience Package II +$1,670
Texas Edition +$2,145
Technology Package +$1,475
LTZ Plus Package +$2,145
LTZ Convenience Package +$1,755
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package +$2,045
Z71 Off-Road Package +$325
Z71 Chrome Sport Edition +$2,740
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Package +$300
LTZ Premium Package +$6,835
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners +$275
All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
Front Floor Liners +$210
Interior Convenience Package +$530
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
Power Retractable Assist Steps +$1,895
Front Black BowTie Emblem +$175
Polished Exhaust Tip +$155
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels +$2,995
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels +$3,495
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
20" Machined Aluminum Bolt Pattern Wheels w/High Gloss Black Accents +$3,195
20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels +$1,400
Chromed Tubular 6" Rectangular Assist Steps +$795
3" Round Tubular, Black Off-Road Assist Steps +$985
4" Chromed Round Assist Steps +$795
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Dark Essentials Package +$480
20" High Gloss Black Painted Wheels w/Black Center Caps +$1,100
Front License Plate Kityes
4" Black - Round Assist Steps +$795
Black Molded Splash Guards +$240
Pickup Bed Delete +-$1,415
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finish +$2,995
Multi-Flex Tailgate +$260
Off-Road High Clearance Stepsyes
Dimensions
Curb weight7064 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Height80.7 in.
Length266.0 in.
Maximum payload4398 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors96.8 in.
Wheel base172.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Red Hot
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Other models