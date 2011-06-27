2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Torque
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Z71 Sport Edition
|+$1,740
|Midnight Edition
|+$1,740
|LTZ Premium Texas Edition
|+$6,835
|LTZ Convenience Package II
|+$1,670
|Texas Edition
|+$2,145
|Technology Package
|+$1,475
|LTZ Plus Package
|+$2,145
|LTZ Convenience Package
|+$1,755
|Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package
|+$2,045
|Z71 Off-Road Package
|+$325
|Z71 Chrome Sport Edition
|+$2,740
|Snow Plow Prep/Camper Package
|+$300
|LTZ Premium Package
|+$6,835
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Z71 All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$275
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$230
|Front Floor Liners
|+$210
|Interior Convenience Package
|+$530
|Upfitter Switch Kit
|+$150
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps
|+$55
|Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$700
|Power Retractable Assist Steps
|+$1,895
|Front Black BowTie Emblem
|+$175
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|+$155
|Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover
|+$1,100
|Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner
|+$545
|LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$200
|20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
|+$2,995
|20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|+$3,495
|Power Glass Sunroof
|+$995
|LED Cargo Area Lighting
|+$125
|20" Machined Aluminum Bolt Pattern Wheels w/High Gloss Black Accents
|+$3,195
|20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,400
|Chromed Tubular 6" Rectangular Assist Steps
|+$795
|3" Round Tubular, Black Off-Road Assist Steps
|+$985
|4" Chromed Round Assist Steps
|+$795
|6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Auxiliary Trailer Camera
|+$595
|Dark Essentials Package
|+$480
|20" High Gloss Black Painted Wheels w/Black Center Caps
|+$1,100
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|4" Black - Round Assist Steps
|+$795
|Black Molded Splash Guards
|+$240
|20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finish
|+$2,995
|Bedside Storage Boxes
|+$1,195
|Multi-Flex Tailgate
|+$260
|Off-Road High Clearance Steps
|yes
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|6947 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11350 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.2 in.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|Length
|250.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|4365 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|20000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Wheel base
|158.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
