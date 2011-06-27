  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,600
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle57.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Z71 Off-Road Packageyes
High Country Deluxe Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Z71 All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Upfitter Switch Kityes
Front Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Interior Convenience Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,600
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyes
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Kityes
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finishyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Front Black BowTie Emblemyes
Auxiliary Trailer Camerayes
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Length266.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight7064 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Height80.0 in.
Maximum payload4398 lbs.
Wheel base172.0 in.
Width96.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Umber, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,600
polished alloy wheelsyes
LT275/65R20 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

