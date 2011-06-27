  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,820
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
WT Convenience Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,820
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,820
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
OnStaryes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Lineryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,820
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
6" Chromed Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Rocker Guardyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Length239.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6423 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4052 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,820
LT265/70R18 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,820
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
