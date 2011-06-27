Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Protection Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Graphite-Colored Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All Weather Floor Lineryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tiresyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau coveryes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
6" Chromed Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
17" x 6.5" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assistyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14300 lbs.
Curb weight6322 lbs.
Gross weight13500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload7153 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT235/80R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
