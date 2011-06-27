  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,030
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Interior Convenience Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
LTZ Plus Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seatsyes
Heated and Vented Front Seatsyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Lineryes
Chevrolet MyLink Navigation Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screenyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau coveryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assistyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tiresyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyes
17" x 6.5" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
VXH 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Deleteyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Rocker Guardyes
Measurements
Length248.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight7045 lbs.
Gross weight13025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload5955 lbs.
Wheel base158.1 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Havana Metallic
  • Red Hot
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT235/80R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
