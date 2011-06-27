  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Silverado 3500HD
4.0
1 reviews
Strong

Hauler, 03/14/2019
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

The new Ram Air at Duramax 6.6 diesel trucks stronger torque more horsepower very nice truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
